Next Stop For Antitrust Investigators: Agriculture

Another day, another antitrust investigation.



The biggest maker of genetically modified seeds recently received requests from the Department of Justice investigating whether they have violated antitrust laws.

St. Louis based Monsanto was allowed by the DOJ to purchase rival Delta & Pine Land Co. in 2007, but that deal is now under scrutinty.

“[C]ompetion issues affecting agriculture have been a priority for me,” Christine Varney, head of the DOJ’s antitrust division, said recently.

This adds one more industry to the DOJ’s apparent priority list that also includes tech and mobile phones.

