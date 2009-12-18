Privacy Groups Already Whining To FTC About Facebook's Latest

The clamor about Facebook’s changes to its privacy policy — the ones where the social network encourages its users to abandon their privacy — is getting louder.



Today a coalition of privacy groups, led by the Electronic Privacy Information centre, filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, asking the regulators to force Facebook to turn on its old settings. The complaint, and Facebook’s response, are at the bottom of this post.

Continue reading »

