Here's when you'll be able to see the next 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' trailer

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Disney ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ director J.J. Abrams, screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, and actor John Boyega.

During the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans didn’t get to see any scenes or a new trailer for the film.

Instead, they showed off over three minutes of incredible behind the scenes footage.

When will you be able to see a new trailer?

Abrams told the over 6,000 crowd in Hall H we’ll have to wait a few months.

“Here’s the thing. The truth is, we aren’t ready to show you scenes from the movie or a new trailer,” said Abrams. “We really want to wait and do the trailer later in the fall.”

“We knew that this was too important coming to you, who care about this, and love this so much. And, we wanted to bring something that was as unique and unexpected as we could. We put together a piece that you’re gonna see that we hoped would bring you into the process a little bit of what it was like to make this movie and see some of the people who are doing it so, we have that.”

In case you haven’t seen the behind-the-scenes footage, here it is below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Watch the full panel below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

