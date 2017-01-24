The title of the next 'Star Wars' movie is here: 'The Last Jedi'

You no longer have to keep calling the next “Star Wars” “Episode VIII,” because Lucasfilm/Disney have finally revealed the title of the movie.

The official “Star Wars” Twitter account posted Monday morning saying that the next chapter in the “Skywalker saga” is known as “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” a clear nod to Luke Skywalker’s role in the film.

“The Last Jedi” will be released on December 15, 2017. Mark Hamill will return as Luke Skywaker, as will Princess Leia star Carrie Fisher, who finished filming before her death at the end of 2016.

The movie is written and directed by Rian Johnson, and is expected to pick up right where “The Force Awakens” left off.

It’s official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq

