It looks like we know the first words of the next 'Star Wars' movie 'The Last Jedi'

We’re still impatiently awaiting the arrival of the first trailer for “The Last Jedi,” the next movie in the main “Star Wars” saga following “The Force Awakens,” but now we likely have an idea of what to expect from the first scene.

That trailer should drop next month at the Star Wars Celebration, but Disney shareholders had the opportunity to see the first public footage from the film on Wednesday.

According to Daniel N. Miller, a Los Angeles Times reporter who was at the event, Luke Skywalker’s first words to Rey are, “Who are you?”

Which is a good question, and an expected one. Because as far as we know, Rey and Luke have never met before (though theories about their relationship abound). And he probably wasn’t expecting anyone to find him on that secret island where he’s been hiding out.

We already know that “Last Jedi” will pick up right where “Force Awakens” left off.

Miller also shared some more details on Twitter. It looks like “The Last Jedi” will be filled with sweeping imagery shot around the globe.

We just saw more “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, “Who are you?” Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber.

More on “The Last Jedi” clip: We saw a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship. Looked like a wounded bird.

One last thing on the “Last Jedi” footage: We saw all sorts of settings — mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic.

