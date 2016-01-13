The next 'Star Wars' movie will be 'much darker' says star John Boyega

Lucasfilm ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

As “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” continues to dominate the box office, with a $1.7 billion worldwide gross at the moment, the excitement for what will go down in the next chapter, “Episode VIII,” is building. But meanwhile, the sequel doesn’t open until 2017.

The plot and even a title are still locked away at Disney, but one of the film’s stars has read the script and has a few thoughts.

John Boyega, who plays Finn in the franchise, told British Vogue that “Episode VIII” is “much darker” and that Finn will be more physically active.

“My part in the next film will be much more physical so I might be in the gym a bit more,” Boyega said.

If you follow Boyega on Instagram, you may notice he’s already kicking up his workouts a notch:



In fact, since filming on “Force Awakens” wrapped, Boyega has been working with the same trainer who got Michael B. Jordan ripped for “Creed,” Corey Calliet.

So expect the franchise getting darker and Boyega looking more buff in “Episode VIII.”

NOW WATCH: This amazing new plane is like a yacht in the sky



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.