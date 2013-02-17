Sony's PlayStation 4 Will Let You Stream Games Over The Web

Photo: Cate Gillon / Getty Images

Sony’s next PlayStation video game console will let you stream games over the Web, according to The Wall Street Journal.That means some games won’t need a regular disc. Instead, the games will be stored virtually on Sony’s remote servers and beamed to your console.



The WSJ says the service will mostly be used for older games, and the next PlayStation will still let you play games stored on traditional discs.

Sony is expected to unveil the next PlayStation at a media event on Feb. 20.

