Next NYC Race Will Be Held In honour Of Grete Waitz

Photo: By Martineric on flickr

NEW YORK (AP) — Next month’s Mini 10K race in Central Park will be dedicated to the late Grete Waitz, part of a season-long tribute to the winner of a record nine New York City Marathons.The women’s road race on June 11 will feature a medal with the words “Remembering Grete.” Waitz died last month at 57 from cancer. Her husband, Jack, will lead a group of friends among the 7,000 entrants in the 6.2-mile run organised by New York Road Runners.



Waitz won the Mini 10K a record five times. It started in 1972 as the first women’s-only road race.

Also, a women’s 1,500-meter race will be renamed for the Norwegian at the Grand Prix Diamond League meet held the same day in New York.

A tribute will be held at the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.

