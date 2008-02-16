Next NY Apple Store At Empire State Building? Mmmmmaybe

Excellent tip from the NY Observer: Apple is building a two-story, 19,000 square-foot store at 21 West 34th Street, right next to the Empire State Building.



But that doesn’t mean Apple is actually opening an Apple Store at the location. Wha?

The Observer explains: Apple signed a lease for the location a year ago which requires the company to build something there. But the contract also allows it to sublease the space. Apple has gone ahead and applied for a NYC building permit, but in theory, that just means that Steve Jobs is now in the retail development business. But given the crowds we continue to see at his existing NYC stores, we think it’s a decent bet he may end up using the building for himself

