Google's Next Flagship Nexus Android Phone Could Be A Weak Update

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

As it’s done every year, Google seems to be gearing up for the launch of a new flagship Android phone for its Nexus line of devices.According to a leaked document obtained by SamMobile, the next Nexus phone will still be developed by Samsung, but only be a minor upgrade to last year’s Galaxy Nexus.



The document compares the specs of the current Galaxy Nexus, Samsung’s Galaxy S III, and the proposed new Nexus phone. The new Nexus will have a slightly faster processor, better camera, and sharper screen than the current Nexus, but the Galaxy S III still boasts the most impressive specs. Other than that, the next Nexus be pretty much the same device as the current one.

However, there’s a chance this won’t be the only Nexus phone from Google this year. The WSJ reported a few months ago that Google could sell multiple phones directly to customers through its online Google Play store. Google currently sells the Galaxy Nexus phone and Nexus 7 tablet through Google Play.

Now check out our review of Google’s Nexus 7 tablet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.