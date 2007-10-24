Next New Networks Lands YouTube, Tivo, Dailymotion

Niche video maker Next New Networks has signed distribution deals with… just about everyone, MediaWeek reports: Perhaps the only video aggregator not listed in the story is Hulu. YouTube, TiVo, blip.tv, Joost and Veoh are on board. But wait! That’s not all!

Also included in the list of new distributors are the smaller sites Dailymotion, Pando, Vuze and TVTonic, among others. Previously, Next New Networks, which launched in January of this year, had partnered with Web distributors like Roo and CNET to syndicate its growing roster of content. MediaWeek

