Next New Networks Wants Another Round

Niche video maker Next New Networks has yet to generate any revenue, but that’s not stopping co-founder Herb Scannell and company for going back for another fundraising round. NNN raised an $8 million Series A a year and half ago, and has hired Allen and Co. to rustle up a second round; no word on how much NNN is looking for this time around, but the company wants to use the money to increase its array of channels/networks from 15 to 30 or 40.

First round funders included Spark Capital, Benchmark and Hollywood mogul Haim Saban. Anyone have any details about who might take a stab at a second round? Drop us a note at pkafka AT alleyinsider DOT com or tips AT alleyinsider.

