Next New Networks: Things Are Great! We Need A CEO!

Web video site Next New Networks has raised $23 million, launched a series of micro-networks, and is trying to get a handle on how it might generate revenue. Now it has another task: Finding a CEO.



Current CEO Herb Scannell, a Viacom vet who cofounded the company last year, will become full-time chairman, and the company has kicked off an executive search. Herb explains the move on his company’s blog.

When last we checked in with NNN, it said it had generated 100 million “video views” (we hate the Web video’s industry’s baffling metrics) in 2007, but 33 million in February 2008 alone; we assume a bunch of the views are now coming from Barely Political, the folks who bring you “Obama Girl” (see below). Investors include Goldman Sachs, Velocity Interactive Group, Spark Capital, Haim Saban and Bob Pittman‘s Pilot Group.

See Also: Next New Networks: $15 Million Second Round



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.