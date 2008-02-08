Next New Networks Teams With MySpaceTV

Next New Networks, the NY-based niche video network, has added MySpaceTV to its list of distributors. Each of the Next New’s “micro-networks” — Barely Political, VOD Cars, Channel Frederator, etc. — will get their own branded channel on News Corp.’s (NWS) social network.

This is a no-brainer for MySpace, which gets to increase its video offerings without having to pay a dime. Meanwhile Next New Networks, which is still raising a second round, gets more eyeballs — and hopefully, some day, some revenue.

