Next New Networks Buys "Obama Girl"-maker. Next: Ads

Herb Scannell’s Next New Networks has purchased BarelyPolitical.com, creator of the much-publicized Obama Girl viral video that caught fire last spring. As NewTeeVee points out, this is a change for Next New Networks, which is focused on creating and distributing its own video.

Terms weren’t disclosed, but Scannell has previously argued that web video needs to be made on sub-shoestring budgets in order for the economics to work. Given this, it’s hard to imagine he’s cut a substantial check for this deal.

Update: We chatted with Scannell, who confirmed that this is indeed a classic Web 2.0 deal: It’s more of a hire than it is an acquisition. Next New Networks is paying for the services of Ben Relles, who essentially is BarelyPolitical.com. Scannell wouldn’t discuss salary, but says Relles will get equity as well.

Scannell says that Next New Networks itself is growing at nice clip, and logged 15 million video views in September, a company record. Next up: Sales. The company did a test run with film studio Lionsgate (LGF) this summer to promote its movie War (it used banner ads, mid-roll ads, and “integration” where clips of the movie were worked into Next New Networks programming). It plans on announcing deals with paying advertisers shortly.

Related: How Cheap Must Web Video Be To Make Money? Very.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.