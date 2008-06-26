Next New Networks Inks With Hulu, Yahoo, Metacafe

Next New Networks, the conglomerate of niche video channels that’s best known as home of Obama Girl, has struck online video distribution deals with Yahoo, Hulu and Metacafe. Yahoo (YHOO) and Metacafe will get access to all Next New Networks programming, while Hulu will distribute six of the company’s most popular networks.



The deal expands Next New Networks’ already considerable distribution, which includes AOL (TWX), YouTube (GOOG), Veoh, and MySpace TV (NWS). The question is whether the new partners have an incentive to promote Next New Networks’ video above, say, episodes of CBS’s “Swingtown” or NBC’s “Heroes.” Meanwhile Next New is still conducting a CEO search.



