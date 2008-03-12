Next New Networks Inks With AOL (TWX)

Next New Networks inked a distribution deal with Time Warner’s (TWX) AOL, which will create a standalone category on AOL Video for the creator of “micro-networks” like Barely Political and Channel Frederator. The deal ads to Next New Networks’s distribution list, which includes YouTube, Bebo and MySpace.



Here’s a question about Next New Networks: are they still trying to raise money? Last fall they retained Allen & Co. to raise a second round following an $8 million Series A from Spark Capital and Haim Saban.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.