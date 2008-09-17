Next New Networks Finds A CEO, Seevast Loses Another Exec

Next New Networks has a new CEO in Lance Podell, former CEO of Seevast. His mission: find more advertisers that want to sponsor the company’s funny Web series, kind of like Nite Fite, sponsored by Starburst.



But Podell tells us his other priority is to get more people to watch, so advertisers are interested. But that won’t mean throwing tons of money at the clips the company produces. NNN’s first CEO, Co-founder and former Viacom exec Herb Scannell, was adamant about producing Web video for a fraction of the cost of conventional TV, and that won’t change, Podell says.

As for Web ad firm Seevast, Podell’s departure means the company has lost both a CEO and president in the last 12 months. Podell has been at Seevast since 2003, when it was called Kanoodle. Former Seevast president Mark Josephson was named CEO of Outside.in in May. In their place, Jaan Janes and Jeff Kamikow will run the company as co-presidents. Jaan will handle product and Jeff will take care of sales and operations. There are no plans to hire a CEO, but the company is noodling around with the idea of a funding round, Jaan says.



