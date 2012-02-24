LEAKED: Here's A Cool Feature In The Next Version Of Microsoft Office

Photo: AP

The next version of Microsoft Office will have a free service that lets people present documents over the Web to anybody with a browser.That’s according to Tom Warren, who saw a leaked version of Office 15 (a codename).



Office 2010, the current version, already lets users broadcast PowerPoint slide shows.

Recipients do have to sign in with a Windows Live ID to view the broadcast. But they don’t need PowerPoint — any Web browser will do.

Apparently, Office 15 will extend a similar presentation feature to Word documents, and perhaps other types of files. After the presentation, viewers will be able to download their own copy of the file.

The new version of Office will also have the “Metro” look and feel that appeared in Windows Phone 7 and is coming to Windows 8.

The first public beta of Office 15 is expected this summer, and it will probably be released late this year or in early 2013.

For screenshots, visit The Verge.

