Here Are The Next Big Tech IPOs Investors Will Go Nuts For

Jay Yarow
Andrew Mason and Rob Solomon from GrouponThe guy on the left is going to get Wall Street excited

Photo: Greylock VC

LinkedIn’s IPO has sent investors into a frenzy, bidding the stock up to a high of $122 during its first day of trading after it was priced at relatively low $45 a share.Some people are calling this the Netscape IPO for a new generation. We don’t think it’s quite that big a moment, but it is setting the stage for next wave of huge tech IPOs.

Groupon is setting its initial valuation at $25 billion

Groupon has been meeting with bankers about its IPO for a while now according to various reports. It's eyeing a valuation of $25 billion when it prices its IPO. The company is one of the fastest growing of all time, with sales over $2 billion estimated for this year.

Pandora will IPO despite the fact that it's losing money

Pandora says in its filing it wants to raise up to $100 million, and it's still posting a narrow loss. It's still an amazing success story for a company that was turned down by literally hundreds of VC and has built a huge, fast-growing business in the cursed category of online music.

Kayak is the leader in travel search, but could get hammered by Google

Kayak is the leader in travel search and has a great business. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30 2010 was $128 million, with net income of $6.2 million. The only problem? Kayak gets most of its flight data from a company called ITA Software, which Google is acquiring, almost certainly to build a competing product.

Russian search company Yandex wants to raise $1 billion

Yandex has 64% of the search share in Russia, and it's ready to tackle the public markets. It's going on the NASDAQ at a valuation around $6-$9 billion.

HomeAway wants to grab $230 million

Vacation rental site HomeAway seems to be doing very well for itself. It filed for $230 million IPO in March. Home Away is a rental business and its 2010 revenue was $167.9, with a net profit of $16.9 million.

Mobile ad network Milennial Media is talking to bankers

Milennial has been talking about an IPO for a long time now, but with the market opening up, now might the time. Bloomberg reported it's meeting with bankers, and eyeing a $1 billion valuation.

Active Network did $244 million in revenue last year

Active Network provides software for event registration and management. It's obviously big business and Active Network wants to cash in by raising $150 million.

Trulia is hiring left and right in anticipation of its IPO

Real estate search engine Trulia is adding big hitters like former Yahoo exec Paul Levine, which is usually indicative of an impending IPO. The company is profitable and in 'no hurry' to go public, but it'll get there, and maybe sooner rather than later if the markets keep going up.

Facebook won't IPO until 2012 ...

... but when it does IPO, it will go nuts. Facebook is valued around $70 billion on the private markets now. When it IPOs it will likely go to moon because it's going to have huge buzz from consumers and investors.

LinkedIn IPO'd today, and it made investors rich

LinkedIn's share price doubled today, zooming from its $45 pricing to an intraday high of $122. It's fallen back, but it's still making the shareholders that got in at $45 rich.

Demand Media is now rated a buy!

When Demand Media, the so-called 'content farm', went public, it had a lot of sceptics. But, it's won over at least one Wall Street analyst who thinks it's a buy. It doesn't seem to be helping, since the stock has fallen since its first day of trading.

Porn company FriendFinder went public and tanked

FriendFinder went public last week pricing its shares at $10. The stock has since tanked, and now trades around $6.

Renren went nuts out of the gate, but has cooled

Renren jumped 50% on the first day of its IPO, but the stock is currently trading at $14, which is what it was priced at during the IPO.

China's answer to YouTube, Youku, priced its shares at ~$13 back in December and today they're trading around $47. They were higher, but Chinese web stocks have cooled in the last few days.

