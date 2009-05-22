Google's Next MySpace Deal Won't Cost So Much

- Google wants to renew MySpace deal for $50 – $75 million per year, down from $300 million [TechCrunch]
- Razorfish closes two offices [PaidContent]
- When is a $1.6 billion merger boring? When it’s two data storage companies [WSJ]
- Technology will save us all, says Bill Gates [Reuters]
- Facebook expands virtual currency testing [Inside Facebook]
- What’s wrong with Wired? [Big Money]
