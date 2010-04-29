New iPhone Could Be In Stores By June 7

Photo: Engadget

Apple’s next generation iPhone could be available for sale on June 7, Ben Parr at Mashable reports citing sources familiar with the situation.June 7 is the first day of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. For two years running, Apple has shown off the next version of its iPhone hardware at WWDC. We think that will happen again this year.



But Apple has never released new iPhones for sale at WWDC. That’s always come several weeks later.

