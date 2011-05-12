Next Google TV Looks A Lot Like Android

Google gave a first glimpse at the next version of Google TV at its I/O conference and it looks an awful lot like the tablet version of Android.



There’s a line of icons across the bottom, and a big blank space for notifications or a live TV window.

The new interface showed up in a session about creating Android apps for Google TV. In yesterday’s keynote, Google explained that Google TV would be built on Android 3.1, and would have an app marketplace built in.

In today’s session, Google also said that it’s open-sourcing the software for its remote control to let developers come up with better designs, and said that the next version would have better 3D support. More details will come out later this year.

Here’s a shot of the new UI from the presentation today:

