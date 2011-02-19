3 Reasons Why The Next-Gen Wii Isn't Coming Soon

rumours have been circulating that Nintendo will announce next-gen Wii hardware at the Game Developers Conference on Feb. 28. This has been one factor driving up Nintendo shares recently.



But Citi’s Soichiro Fukuda says an announcement is unlikely.

First, announcing the Wii 2 just before the 3DS launch will dampen interest in the handheld device.

Second, the Kinect is doing well in America. Nintendo will take time to develop a significant improvement to Microsoft’s technology.

Third, publisher support for the 3DS is low in the U.S. Announcing the Wii 2 could further sap interest.

