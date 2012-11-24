These Next Generation Drones Will Do Even More With No Human Input At All

Photo: AP
As Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) become more sophisticated their, capacity for abuse only grows.Governments are already having a hard time resisting the temptation to use UAV’s for striking enemies wherever they may hide, even when they’re hiding among civilians.
We posted this a few months ago, but as new efforts to ban automated drones grow, we thought we’d point out the technology is not going away anytime soon.
The strike fighter was developed by Northrop Grumman as part of a research contract awarded in 2007. Look for these in use for the Navy, which hopes to use them as carrier-based drones. Tests for that begin in 2013.
National Origin: United States
Intended Customers: United States Military and clandestine services
Status: In development, used by Navy for testing
Cruise Speed: around 420 mph, (Mach 0.55)
Wingspan: 62 ft
Range: At least 2,400 miles
The project was hatched in 2007, and was carried out in utmost secrecy. The drone's development was funded internally, without funding from the government of military. The Boeing Phantom Ray, which precedes the development of the Phantom Eye, is Boeing's planned ground strike and surveillance drone.
National Origin: United States
Intended Customers: United States Military and clandestine services
Status: In development, maiden flight April 27, 2011
Cruise Speed: 614 mph (Mach 0.8)
Wingspan: 50 ft
Range: 1500 miles
This drone is incredible. The Predator line of drones currently in constant use in Afghanistan and Iraq were the first ever weaponised UAVs. This model follows up with a reduced heat signature and speed boosts. It boasts an upgraded 'quick response armed reconnaissance capability' from its predecessors.
National Origin: United States
Intended Customers: United States Military and clandestine services
Status: Deployed. Maiden flight April 4, 2009
Max Speed: 460 mph
Wingspan: 66 ft
Range: 20 hours
BAE Systems, a major supplier of aircraft to the Royal Air Force, began development of their drone after being allocated funds from the British Ministry of defence. The project also involves General Electric and Rolls Royce, and the aircraft is named after the Celtic god of thunder.
National Origin: United Kingdom
Intended Customers: United Kingdom
Status: Ground tests complete, Flight trials upcoming
Cruising Speed: Unknown
Wingspan: 30 ft.
Range: Expected intercontinental
The name refers to intended buyers of the planned drone, the European community. Flight tests were planned for last year but were delayed to late 2012. Pictured here is a replica of the aircraft, as the project is being closely protected by manufacturer Dassault.
National Origin: France
Intended Customers: Euro-zone nations, especially France, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Greece.
Status: Maiden flight planned for 2012
Cruising Speed: Undetermined, Top speed 0.8 Mach
Wingspan: 41 ft
Range: Unknown
The Barracuda is a project of German and Spain to develop a ground-attack drone. The test model, despite a successful maiden voyage, crashed into the Atlantic is late 2006. Germany initiated the program with Spain after abstaining from involvement in the nEUROn project for fiscal reasons.
National Origin: Germany and Spain
Intended Customers: Euro-zone nations, especially Germany and Spain, possibly Italy and Sweden.
Status: Maiden flight April 2006. Remains in development.
Cruising Speed: Uncertain, Top Speed 0.85 mach
Wingspan: 24 ft
Range: Unknown
Made by Mikoyan -- formerly MiG -- the Skat was developed as one of two concept drones for the Russian government. Skat means 'manta ray' in Russian, and the aircraft would be used against enemy air defenses and as an attack drone. Development was discontinued recently.
National Origin: Russia
Intended Customers: Russia
Status: Discontinued. Work on Russian drone project to be continued by Sukhoi Holding.
Cruising Speed: N/A, Top Speed was 500 mph
Wingspan: 37 ft
Range: N/A
Details on this one are sparse, mostly because the RQ-170 was developed by Lockheed Martin for covert use. A significant setback occurred with the capture of one in-service RQ-170 by Iran. The Air Force, which uses the RQ-170 already for surveillance purposes, has contracted Lockheed Martin Advanced Development Programs to make the drones.
National Origin: United States
Intended Customers: United States Military and clandestine services
Status: In service with U.S. Air Force. One allegedly crash landed, and is in Iranian possession
Top Speed: Information unavailable
Wingspan: around 39 ft
Range: Information Unavailable
