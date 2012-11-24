These Next Generation Drones Will Do Even More With No Human Input At All

Photo: AP

As Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) become more sophisticated their, capacity for abuse only grows.Governments are already having a hard time resisting the temptation to use UAV’s for striking enemies wherever they may hide, even when they’re hiding among civilians.



We posted this a few months ago, but as new efforts to ban automated drones grow, we thought we’d point out the technology is not going away anytime soon.

Northrop Grumman X-47B The strike fighter was developed by Northrop Grumman as part of a research contract awarded in 2007. Look for these in use for the Navy, which hopes to use them as carrier-based drones. Tests for that begin in 2013. National Origin: United States Intended Customers: United States Military and clandestine services Status: In development, used by Navy for testing Cruise Speed: around 420 mph, (Mach 0.55) Wingspan: 62 ft Range: At least 2,400 miles Boeing Phantom Ray The project was hatched in 2007, and was carried out in utmost secrecy. The drone's development was funded internally, without funding from the government of military. The Boeing Phantom Ray, which precedes the development of the Phantom Eye, is Boeing's planned ground strike and surveillance drone. National Origin: United States Intended Customers: United States Military and clandestine services Status: In development, maiden flight April 27, 2011 Cruise Speed: 614 mph (Mach 0.8) Wingspan: 50 ft Range: 1500 miles

General Atomics Predator C Avenger This drone is incredible. The Predator line of drones currently in constant use in Afghanistan and Iraq were the first ever weaponised UAVs. This model follows up with a reduced heat signature and speed boosts. It boasts an upgraded 'quick response armed reconnaissance capability' from its predecessors. National Origin: United States Intended Customers: United States Military and clandestine services Status: Deployed. Maiden flight April 4, 2009 Max Speed: 460 mph Wingspan: 66 ft Range: 20 hours BAE Systems Taranis BAE Systems, a major supplier of aircraft to the Royal Air Force, began development of their drone after being allocated funds from the British Ministry of defence. The project also involves General Electric and Rolls Royce, and the aircraft is named after the Celtic god of thunder. National Origin: United Kingdom Intended Customers: United Kingdom Status: Ground tests complete, Flight trials upcoming Cruising Speed: Unknown Wingspan: 30 ft. Range: Expected intercontinental Dassault nEUROn The name refers to intended buyers of the planned drone, the European community. Flight tests were planned for last year but were delayed to late 2012. Pictured here is a replica of the aircraft, as the project is being closely protected by manufacturer Dassault. National Origin: France Intended Customers: Euro-zone nations, especially France, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Greece. Status: Maiden flight planned for 2012 Cruising Speed: Undetermined, Top speed 0.8 Mach Wingspan: 41 ft Range: Unknown EADS Cassidian Barracuda The Barracuda is a project of German and Spain to develop a ground-attack drone. The test model, despite a successful maiden voyage, crashed into the Atlantic is late 2006. Germany initiated the program with Spain after abstaining from involvement in the nEUROn project for fiscal reasons. National Origin: Germany and Spain Intended Customers: Euro-zone nations, especially Germany and Spain, possibly Italy and Sweden. Status: Maiden flight April 2006. Remains in development. Cruising Speed: Uncertain, Top Speed 0.85 mach Wingspan: 24 ft Range: Unknown Mikoyan Skat Made by Mikoyan -- formerly MiG -- the Skat was developed as one of two concept drones for the Russian government. Skat means 'manta ray' in Russian, and the aircraft would be used against enemy air defenses and as an attack drone. Development was discontinued recently. National Origin: Russia Intended Customers: Russia Status: Discontinued. Work on Russian drone project to be continued by Sukhoi Holding. Cruising Speed: N/A, Top Speed was 500 mph Wingspan: 37 ft Range: N/A Lockheed Martin RQ-170 Details on this one are sparse, mostly because the RQ-170 was developed by Lockheed Martin for covert use. A significant setback occurred with the capture of one in-service RQ-170 by Iran. The Air Force, which uses the RQ-170 already for surveillance purposes, has contracted Lockheed Martin Advanced Development Programs to make the drones. National Origin: United States Intended Customers: United States Military and clandestine services Status: In service with U.S. Air Force. One allegedly crash landed, and is in Iranian possession Top Speed: Information unavailable Wingspan: around 39 ft Range: Information Unavailable Drones aren't going away any time soon Now Click Here For The Coolest Military Gear From Skunk Works, Phantom Works And DARPA >>

