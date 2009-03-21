Next-Gen iPhone rumour: Faster Internet Speeds

Most of the rumours we’ve seen about Apple’s (AAPL) next-generation iPhone are around increased processing and graphics power. But will the next iPhone also come with faster Internet access?

That’s some scuttlebutt we’ve heard from a plugged-in source in the mobile industry. Specifically, our source has heard rumours that the next iPhone will have a significantly faster Internet connection. We don’t know details, and of course, we don’t know if it’s true. But it sounds interesting, so we thought we’d bring it to your attention for discussion.

Some thoughts:

This can’t be referring to AT&T’s 4G (LTE) network, because that won’t be ready for a year or more.

This might be referring to faster wifi, and not faster 3G access? (802.11n vs. its current 802.11g/b.)

AT&T has repeatedly vowed to speed up its 3G network via updates to the network. Is it possible that the current iPhone can’t support those increased speeds?

We don’t expect Apple to comment, but we’ve asked.

Either way, we hope it’s true. At least in New York, the iPhone’s pokey 3G speed has been its biggest shortcoming.

Any ideas? Is this insane? Any more info? Let us know in comments, via email to [email protected], phone at 646-747-0248, or via our anonymous tips box.

Update: Electronista thinks it could be an updated chipset that supports faster 3G. Sounds plausible.

