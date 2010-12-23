Who Could Be The Next Coach Of The Charlotte Bobcats?

Larry Brown surprisingly resigned as coach of the Charlotte Bobcats this afternoon, so who could be the team’s next coach? We give you four candidates:



Paul Silas – Career record: 355-400. Silas interviewed to be the Bobcats’ coach in 2007 but lost out to Sam Vincent. He later said coaching the Bobcats would be a “dream job.” Silas currently works for ESPN.

Mike Brown – Career record: 272-138. Coach of the Year in 2008-09. Guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007 and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2008 and 2009. Known to be a defensive specialist.

Mike Woodson – Career record: 206-286. Woodson was not re-signed by the Atlanta Hawks after the team was swept in the first round by the Orlando Magic last season.

Patrick Ewing – Career record: 0-0. The former New York Knicks superstar has been serving under Stan Van Gundy in Orlando and has developed a solid reputation while tutoring Dwight Howard.

For what it’s worth, Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski says that Silas is the favourite.

