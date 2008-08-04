Next Brilliant Goldman Sachs (GS) Investment: Chinese Poultry Farms

Goldman Sachs (GS) has earned a reputation the world over for an investment savvy unmatched on Wall Street. So what’s Goldman’s next brilliant play? A $300 million investment in Chinese chicken farms. The South China Morning Post:



Goldman Sachs, a United States-based private equity investment firm, recently acquired full control of more than 10 poultry farms on the mainland for as much as US$300 million, establishing a presence in the mainland livestock industry, according to a mainland media report yesterday.

So for the record, that’s: U.S. mortgages = bad… Asian livestock = good. We hope John Thain and Dick Fuld are taking notes.

