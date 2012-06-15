Next Big Thing: Fire Google, Hire Salespeople

Some small publishers are starting to ditch AdSense, et al, to sell direct, says ClickZ’s Kate Kaye. JupiterResearch pooh-poohs the idea, saying its too expensive and noting that it’s hard to get advertisers to move beyond the “test budget” phase. But the CEO of Hot Chalk, Edward Fields, who is busy hiring salespeople, says advertisers “have questions about what other ways they can tell their story besides text links on the side of a Google search.” Kate Kaye, ClickZ



