Newtown Police Department Reportedly Wants To Fire Cop Who Developed PTSD After Sandy Hook

The Newtown Police Department reportedly sent a letter to a veteran officer telling him they intend to fire him because he hasn’t been able to return to work since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Thomas Bean appeared on the “Today” show Monday morning to talk about life after Sandy Hook. He was one of the first officers to respond the day of the shooting that killed 20 children and six school staffers.

Bean said he developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from witnessing the violence.

“I saw the most horrible things that a person could ever imagine,” Bean said. “I had paranoia. Just anxiety, crying. There were times when you couldn’t breathe.”

PTSD symptoms can make it difficult to go about daily life and return to work, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The disorder can become chronic and is often accompanied by depression and anxiety disorders.

Bean said treatment has helped some, but that he still has trouble sleeping and suffers from other symptoms. His doctor has recommended that he not return to work as a police officer, according to “Today.”

Some people who witness or are victims of violence don’t ever develop PTSD symptoms, according to NIMH. Some recover from PTSD within months, but others take years.

Bean is the only Newtown police officer who hasn’t returned to work since the shooting.

He received a letter from the police department in August saying they intend to terminate his employment. Bean is fighting that decision, citing a union contract that says officers are entitled to long-term disability payments until they reach retirement eligibility.

“I hope the town is going to keep a promise that they made to us,” Bean said. “They promised us … that if we do our job and something happens, they’re going to take care of us.”

