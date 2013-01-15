Parents Refuse To Split Up Students In Newtown After School Massacre

Police lead children away from Sandy Hook Elementary

Photo: AP Photo/Newton Bee/Shannon Hicks

As parents debate what to do with the building where one of the country’s worst massacres happened, they have agreed the surviving students need to stick together.Parents gathered in Newtown, Conn., Sunday night to debate whether the Sandy Hook Elementary building should be destroyed, reopened, or turned into a shrine for those lost, The New York Times reported Sunday.



And while no one could come to a consensus, parents did agree the students who survived the massacre should continue their education together, at least for a few years, and not be split into separate schools.

Before the shooting, school officials considered closing down Sandy Hook Elementary and reorganising the district into different schools.

But Newtown’s first selectwoman E. Patricia Llodra told the Times that plan was no longer being considered.

Armed with a Bushmaster .223 semiautomatic rifle and other weapons, Adam Lanza killed 26 people at the school and his mother last month before fatally shooting himself.

Sandy Hook Elementary students resumed classes earlier this month at neighbouring Chalk Hill School in Monroe, Conn., MSNBC reported at the time. Furniture and students’ belongings were brought over from Sandy Hook.

