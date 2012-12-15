Newtown May Be One Of The Deadliest School Shootings The World Has Ever Seen

A woman holds a child as people line up to enter the Newtown Methodist Church near the scene of an elementary school shooting on December 14, 2012 in Newtown.

Photo: Photo by Douglas Healey/Getty Images

Early fatality figures coming out of Newtown dwarf those from Columbine and almost all other school shootings.Based on the horrifying number of deaths currently being reported — possibly between 27 and 30 — only the Virginia Tech massacre took a larger toll in human life.



For some perspective about just how awful the events Sandy Hook Elementary were, here is a list of the deadliest school shootings in history:

Virginia Polytechnic and State University—Blacksburg, Virginia (2007): 32 victims

Sandy Hook Elementary—Newtown, Connecticut (2012): 27 victims, according to early reports. CNN reports the death toll to be closer to 30.

Dunblane School—Dunblane, Scotland (1996): 17 victims

Johan Gutenberg high school—Erfurt, Germany (2002): 16 victims

University of Texas—Austin, Texas (1966): 16 victims

Albertville secondary school—Winnenden, Germany (2009): 15 victims

École Polytechnique—Montreal, Canada (1989): 14 victims

Columbine High School—Columbine, Colorado (1999): 13 victims

Azerbaijan State Oil Academy—Baku, Azerbaijan (2009): 13 victims

Tasso da Silveira Municipal School— Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (2011): 12 victims

Kauhajoki School of Hospitality—Kauhajoki, Western Finland (2008): 10 victims

Red Lake Senior High School—Red Lake, Minnesota (2005): 9 victims

Oikos University—Oakland, California (2012): 7 victims

Many of these incidents caused countries to get strict on gun control. Following Dunblane, the U.K. banned handgun ownership. The Montreal massacre led to laws that made it harder to get a gun in Canada.

White House spokesman Jay Carney has said, “Today’s not … a day to engage in the usual Washington policy debates,” but others want to start the discussion.

