Newtown Fire Department Lowers Flag To Half Mast [PHOTOS]

Brynn Gingras of NBC New York tweets the following photos from Newtown, Connecticut, where at least 27 people were killed in a massacre at Sandy Hook elementary school.



Newtown firefighters are lowering the town flag. Gingras reports that some people driving by have tears in their eyes.

Photo: Brynn Gingras

Photo: Brynn Gingras

SEE ALSO: 27 Dead In Connecticut School Massacre

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.