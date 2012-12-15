Newtown Fire Department Lowers Flag To Half Mast [PHOTOS]

Brynn Gingras of NBC New York tweets the following photos from Newtown, Connecticut, where at least 27 people were killed in a massacre at Sandy Hook elementary school.
Newtown firefighters are lowering the town flag. Gingras reports that some people driving by have tears in their eyes.
Photo: Brynn Gingras
Photo: Brynn Gingras
