Bomb Threat Causes Newtown Church To Be Evacuated

Photo: AP

St. Rose of Lima, a Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Conn., was evacuated Sunday after a reported bomb threat on the church during a noon mass. After an hour-long search, police determined there was no danger.It comes just two days after an attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown left 27 dead, including 20 children.



The New York Times reported that during the mass, a man phoned the church and began making threats to a parishioner who had picked up.

“I’m going to kill everyone there. My friend didn’t finish the job,” the man said, according to The Washington Post.

“He started talking about, ‘I’m coming to kill, I’m coming to kill,'” Monsignor Robert Weiss told ORA.tv.

The church was evacuated without any complicatons. It will remain in lockdown for at least the rest of the day.

Here is a link to a live look at the scene, from WFSB in Connecticut.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.