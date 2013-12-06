Gun Control Group Releases Chilling New Ad Ahead Of The Newtown Shooting's Anniversary

Mums Demand Action and Mayors Against Illegal Guns have joined forces to release a new, chilling ad one-year anniversary of the Newtown shooting.

The ad features the sound of a ticking clock with images of children in school and parents mourning. The face of the clock shows 9:35 a.m., the time gunman Adam Lanza entered Sandy Hook Elementary School last year.

“On Dec. 14, we’ll have a moment of silence for Newtown. But with 26 more school shootings since that day, ask yourself, ‘Is silence what America needs right now?'” the narrator says in the ad. The spot closes with images of a person carrying a duffel bag and entering the school.

Mums Demand Action is a nonprofit organisation promoting gun control that formed after the Sandy Hook shooting. This ad campaign is called No More Silence and calls for parents to “to show our resolve never to be silent again about the epidemic of gun violence.”

Watch the full ad here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

