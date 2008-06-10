NewTeeVee Launches Web Video Index, Database

Om Malik’s NewTeeVee, which documents the business of Web video, is going to devote some attention to the creative side. The GigaOM Network is launching a spinoff, NewTeeVee Station, which will parse the relative creative merits of Web video for a consumer audience. The premise: more people are watching online, and they’d like a guide to what’s good, as well as information about who’s behind the video everyone’s watching.



The site will both review Web video, as well as build a Wikipedia-style list of producers, directors, talent involved in Web production, a sort of Web version of Internet Movie Database. It’s an expansion of the “What We Are Watching” section on the top of NewTeeVee. Until now the editors posted those videos without comment. Now videos will be rated by editors and users and subject to some sort of review, such as this one of Judson Laipply’s “Evolution of Dance”:

The secret to its popularity may not lie in Laipply’s sweet moves (although he is a fine dancer) but rather in the nostalgia of seeing Elvis’s “Hound Dog,” N*Sync’s “Bye, Bye, Bye” and a decent Robot (though we are happily spared the Macarena as Laipply responds to the music cue with a shrug)

Here’s one from the current NewTeeVee “What We Are Watching” list. Popcorn (allegedly) popped with cell phones!





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.