Newt Gingrich's Flip Flop On The Energy Bill

A Newt Gingrich funded group, “American Solutions for Winning the Future” is out with an anti-energy bill advertisement, warning people that we can’t afford to implement a cap and trade program.



That’s weird, because just two years ago Gingrich thought cap and trade was a great idea. What changed? A global recession, sure. But, the cap and trade legislation won’t cost all that much. Besides, as Grist points out, is the message, “In these times when nothing is going right, it’s no time to start doing things differently.” That doesn’t make any sense.

So, what’s the real reason Newt?

(Media Matters via Grist)

