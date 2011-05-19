SHOCK AND AWE: The Amazing Downward Trajectory Of Newt Gingrich's Presidential Hopes

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Broadcasting Network

Poor Newt Gingrich. The man cannot catch a break.Rush Limbaugh attacked him for speaking out against Paul Ryan‘s budget plan. Bill Maher called him ugly. Pro-gay activists are dumping boxes of glitter on the former Congressman.



The latest: A hand-shaking appearance gone horribly wrong and a refusal to discuss the half million dollars he reportedly owed to a jeweler from purchases made by his wife.

Gingrich is in the middle of a tour through Iowa, the typical meet and greet stops that GOP hopefuls go on regularly.

He spoke with a potential voter who was not pleased by his treatment of Ryan.

From The Daily Intel (via Think Progress):

Voter: Speaker Gingrich, what you just did to Paul Ryan is unforgivable. Gingrich: I didn’t do anything to Paul Ryan! Voter: Yes, you did. You undercut him and his allies in the house. Gingrich: No, I — Voter: You’re an embarrassment to our party. Gingrich: I’m sorry you feel that way. Voter: Why don’t you get out before you make a bigger fool of yourself?

It only got worse when he showed up at On The Record w/ Greta Van Susteren.

The host asked Gingrich about the reports he owed $500,000 to a jeweler, and he failed to address the question.

“And it sorta think it fit in perfectly,” Gingrich said. “And my answer to you is, I’m not commenting on stuff like that. I’m perfectly happy to talk about what we need to do for America and what we need to do to help Americans. But I frankly don’t want to play the gotcha games in Washington.”

Gingrich did spend the rest of the 16-minute segment articulately defending himself and explaining his views but that will be overlooked because of his insistence on not discussing the jewelry.

Videos below.



video.foxnews.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.