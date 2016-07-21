Newt Gingrich awkwardly tries to clarify Ted Cruz's shot at Donald Trump

CLEVELAND — Newt Gingrich attempted to clear up remarks from Ted Cruz that led the Texas senator to get loudly booed off the stage at the Republican National Convention.

Cruz had told delegates and viewers that they should “vote your conscience” in November, while refusing to endorse Trump during the speech.

“And to those listening, please, don’t stay home in November,” Cruz said. “Stand, and speak, and vote your conscience, vote for candidates up and down the ticket who you trust to defend our freedom and to be faithful to the Constitution.”

Cruz left the stage to loud boos. Gingrich, taking the stage two speaking slots later, attempted to clear up Cruz’s comment.

“Now, I think you misunderstood one paragraph of Ted Cruz — who is a superb orator — said,” the former House speaker said. “And I just want to point it out to you. Ted Cruz said you can vote your conscience for anyone who will uphold the constitution. In this election, there is only one candidate who will uphold the constitution.”

The crowd let out a raucous cheer.

“So, to paraphrase Ted Cruz, if you want to protect the constitution of the United States, the only possible candidate this fall is the Trump-Pence Republican ticket. That way, we have a Republican ticket to implement Republican principles in Washington.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.