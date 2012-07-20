WATCH: Newt Gingrich And Snooki Discuss Strippers With Jay Leno

Newt Gingrich may not be the Republican presidential nominee, but he got a new job offer Wednesday night — a guest role on MTV’s Snooki and JWoww. Gingrich’s response? “That’d be great!”



Appearing on The Tonight Show Wednesday, Gingrich and the Jersey Shore star seemed to get along swimmingly while Leno quizzed the pair on their drinking habits and bachelor parties.

Leno asked Snooki, famous for her drunken episodes, whether the now-pregnant reality star had stopped drinking. “Of course,” she said. “Duhhh.”

Leno turned to Gingrich, and said, “Do you drink?” Gingrich said, “Sometimes.”

Snooki emphatically said, “Good for you!”

Snooki said she encouraged her new husband to have strippers at the bachelor party. Gingrich admitted he didn’t have strippers at his last bachelor party, although he didn’t mention anything about the first two.

Gingrich reflected, “I feel like in some ways, my life has been deprived after listening [to Snooki].”

Watch the entire interview below:



