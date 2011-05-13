SNAKE CHARMER: Esquire Exposes The Bulls*it Behind Newt Gingrich's Answers On Sunny Sean Hannity Appearance

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Broadcasting Network

What a day for takedowns of Fox News.First, it was Jon Stewart rapping.



Now, Esquire jumps into the ring, playing compare and contrast with an interview Newt Gingrich did Wednesday night on Sean Hannity‘s show and a John H. Richardson-written profile published last year in the magazine.

The result is a pretty shocking example of Fox News softball questions versus Richardson’s quality, thorough reporting.

For example, on Hannity, Gingrich said: “A lot has changed. And for the country, there are a lot of principles that haven’t changed.”

Now, a quote from the Esquire piece: “I’ve known Newt now for 30 years almost,” says former congressman Mickey Edwards. “But I wouldn’t be able to describe what his real principles are. I never felt that he had any sort of a real compass about what he believed except for the pursuit of power.”

There are plenty more bits as damning as that one.

Video of Gingrich’s Hannity appearance below.



