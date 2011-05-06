LOOKING PRESIDENTIAL? Newt Gingrich, Rick Santorum Out At Fox News

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Broadcasting Network

If Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum appear on Fox News in the coming weeks and months, it will be as Presidential candidates, not pundits.The network officially terminated their contracts roughly two months after suspending the pair and giving them a May 1 deadline to decide if they were going to run.



After May Day came and went, Fox stuck to its word and canned the duo.

Santorum launched an exploratory campaign on May 3, but has not yet filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Gingrich, who is expected to formally announce his candidacy next week, did not participate in the first Republican debate Thursday night. Santorum did.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.