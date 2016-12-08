Newt Gingrich infuriated people by praising what he called Japan's 'professional brilliance' in Pearl Harbour attack

Louise Liu

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich marked the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbour by hailing what he called Japan’s “professional brilliance and technological power.”

The curiously-worded tribute came in a series of tweets on Wednesday in which Gingrich cautioned that “surprise is possible even when we have been warned.”

 

 

The questionable phrasing of his tweets, which appear to praise Japan for the attack, infuriated Twitter users:

More than 2,400 Americans were killed on December 7, 1941, when Japan attacked the US naval base at Pearl Harbour in Hawaii, leading the US to enter World War II.

Gingrich was an early supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, and for a time was on Trump’s shortlist for vice president. Last month, Gingrich said he will not serve in Trump’s Cabinet.

NOW WATCH: ‘That hypocrisy is also real’ — Jon Stewart takes liberals to task for calling all Trump supporters racist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.