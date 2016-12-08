Newt Gingrich infuriated people by praising what he called Japan's 'professional brilliance' in Pearl Harbour attack

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich marked the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbour by hailing what he called Japan’s “professional brilliance and technological power.”

The curiously-worded tribute came in a series of tweets on Wednesday in which Gingrich cautioned that “surprise is possible even when we have been warned.”

December 7 is a good day to remember that the world is dangerous and shattering surprise is possible even when we have been warned.

— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 7, 2016

75 years ago the Japanese displayed professional brilliance and technological power launching surprises from Hawaii to the Philippines

— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 7, 2016

Japanese planning and trainng let them also carry out surprise attacks in Hong Kong and Malaysia.It was widest surprise attack in history

— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 7, 2016

The questionable phrasing of his tweets, which appear to praise Japan for the attack, infuriated Twitter users:

.@newtgingrich 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 others were wounded. Apologise for this statement immediately.

— David Slack (@slack2thefuture) December 7, 2016

My great-uncle died defending USA. I guess he was no match for Japan’s “professional brilliance”.@newtgingrich #PearlHarbor75thAnniversary

— Jake Turx (@JakeTurx) December 7, 2016

More than 2,400 Americans were killed on December 7, 1941, when Japan attacked the US naval base at Pearl Harbour in Hawaii, leading the US to enter World War II.

Gingrich was an early supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, and for a time was on Trump’s shortlist for vice president. Last month, Gingrich said he will not serve in Trump’s Cabinet.

