NEWT GINGRICH: The Paul Ryan Pick Represents A Return To Reagan-Era Solutions For Republicans

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich approved this morning of Mitt Romney’s selection of Paul Ryan as his running mate, saying the ticket represents the “largest step the GOP has taken towards solving the USA’s problems since Reagan and Kemp.”



Photo: Twitter/@newtgingrich

Photo: Twitter/@newtgingrich

Photo: Twitter/@newtgingrich

Gingrich wasn’t always a fan of Ryan, though. During an appearance on “Meet the Press” last year, Gingrich called Ryan’s budget plan a form of “right-wing social engineering.”

“I’m against Obamacare, which is imposing radical change, and I would be against a conservative imposing radical change,” he said last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.