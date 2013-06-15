Newt Gingrich Has Just About The Most Pointless Political Action Committee

The political action committee co-founded by Newt and Callista Gingrich raised $1,215,875 in the first six months of the year — and spent pretty much the exact same amount.



Federal Election Committee filings show that American Legacy PAC, which is co-chaired by Newt and Callista Gingrich, said Friday that it raised $1,215,875 and spent $1,201,980 from Jan. 1 to June 5. It left the PAC with just less than $75,000 in cash on hand at the end of the filing period.

The filings show that the PAC gave contributions to two candidates this cycle — Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ken Cuccinelli, and Republican Massachusetts Senate candidate Gabriel Gomez. American Legacy gave $5,000 to each candidate, the two it is supporting this election cycle. It made both of the contributions on May 28.

According to the filings, American Legacy paid more than $1.1 million to Ohio-based company Infocision for “telemarketing” fees; about $20,500 to Bank of America in merchant fees; and about $14,500 to TMA Direct, a direct marketing company. Mike Murray, the PAC’s treasurer, is president and CEO of TMA Direct.

It also spent $580 in postal fees.

According to its website, American Legacy supports “true conservative capitalist” candidates, while advocating for a strong national defence and against “out of control federal spending.”

(Via Roll Call)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.