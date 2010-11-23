Newt Gingrich: Olbermann and Matthews Are "Hostile" And "An Embarrassment"

Photo: Pete Souza via Wikimedia

Newt Gingrich has declared that Republican candidates for President should organise debates, rather than the news media, Mediaite reports.Gingrich told C-SPAN’S Washington Journal:



There’s no possibility that I would ever go to a debate and have Olbermann or Chris Matthews asking questions. I watched the debate a couple of years ago and it was an embarrassment because they were so relentlessly hostile and they were so left-wing that every question they asked of the Republicans was designed to embarrass and divide the Republicans. And every question they asked the Democrats was designed to make them look good. Well why would we participate in that?

Olbermann responded via Twitter:

@Mediaite FYI: Just read Gingrich ripping me for my questions last time I moderated a GOP debate. But I’ve NEVER moderated a GOP debate!

