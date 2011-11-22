Newt Gingrich Slams Occupy Wall Street: 'Take A Bath' And 'Get A Job'

One day after Occupy Wall Street protesters heckled Newt Gingrich during a speech at Harvard, the former House Speaker had a harsh message for the movement: Stop whining, take a bath and get a job.



Gingrich, who appeared sympathetic to the movement in its early stages, had clearly changed his tune by Saturday, telling moderators at an Iowa family values forum that the protesters are basically entitled brats leeching off hardworking taxpayers, and suggesting that the entire movement is a symptom of the left’s moral depravity.

“All the Occupy movement starts with the premise that we owe them everything,” Gingrich said. “They take over a public park they didn’t pay for, to go nearby to use bathrooms they didn’t pay for, to beg for food from places they don’t want to pay for, to obstruct those who are going to work to pay the taxes to sustain the bathrooms and to sustain the park, so they can self-righteously explain they are the paragons of virtue to which we owe everything.”

“That is a pretty good symptom of how much the left has collapsed as a moral system in this country, and why you need to reassert something by saying to them, ‘Go get a job right after you take a bath.”

Watch the video below, courtesy of Raw Story:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.