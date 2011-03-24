WATCH: Newt Gingrich Was For A No-Fly Zone Before He Was Against It

Newt Gingrich just wants to disagree with Barak Obama‘s plans for Libya.



On March 8th, the potential Republican 2012 candidate attacked the President for not acting to help the people to Libya. He told Greta Van Susteren he thought the United States should “exercise a no-fly zone this evening,” without waiting for permission from NATO or the United Nations.

Two weeks later, he changed his tune, showing up on the Today Show and espousing the dangers of the very same no-fly zone.

“I would not have intervened,” he said. “I think there were a lot of other ways to affect Qaddafi. I think there are a lot of other allies in the region we could have worked with. I would not have used American and European forces.”

So pretty much, whatever the President decides to do is wrong.

Video below.

Newt: US should go into Libya guns blazing “this evening”



Gingrich Libya Flip Flop



