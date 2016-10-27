Newt Gingrich responds to blowback from Megyn Kelly interview: 'I don't have anger management issues'

Screenshot/Fox News Megyn Kelly and Newt Gingrich.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich turned to Twitter Wednesday to comment on a fiery interview that took place Tuesday night between Fox News host Megyn Kelly and himself.

“For the record, @megynkelly was wrong,” Gingrich tweeted. “I don’t have anger management issues. I do have media bias issues!”

Gingrich erupted at Kelly during the Tuesday interview over a discussion on the media’s coverage of the election. He insisted that Kelly was “fascinated by sex” for her reporting on the women who’ve alleged that Donald Trump, who Gingrich strongly supports, made unwanted sexual advances on them in the past

Kelly concluded the interview by asking Gingrich to “take your anger issues and spend some time working on them, Mr. Speaker.”

Earlier, Gingrich told reporters he had nothing to add to the contentous interview:

Newt says he has nothing to add to his interview with Megyn Kelly last night. “Just watch it,” he told a gaggle of reporters here.

— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) October 26, 2016

Kelly has not commented on the matter.

