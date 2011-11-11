The Other Great Moment From Last Night: Newt Gingrich Throws Down On Maria Bartiromo

Rick Perry‘s stunning onstage meltdown may have sucked all the air out of the rest of last night’s CNBC debate, however this exchange between Newt Gingrich and (a rather scrappy) Maria Bartiromo was also pretty great.



In it Gingrich blames the media for their shallow reporting of Occupy Wall St….an accusation that does not sit well with Bartiromo, who calls him on it. Newt does not back down.

Related side note: In terms of moderators John Harwood and Bartiromo proved to be two of the better ones in recent memory. The questions were strong and serious — none of the silly stuff that has leaked into other debates — and neither moderator gave any of the candidates a pass. CNBC acquitted itself well here (the same cannot be said of many a more seasoned political moderator) it’s unfortunate they are unlikely to get another shot when the presidential debates kick in.

To wit

:

CRAMER: Mr. Speaker, how about to you, can corporations do both?

GINGRICH: Sure. Look, obviously, corporations can and should do both. And what is amazing to me is the inability of much of our academic world and much of our news media and most of the people on Occupy Wall Street to have a clue about history.

(APPLAUSE)

GINGRICH: In this town, Henry Ford started as an Edison Electric supervisor who went home at night and built his first car in the garage. Now, was he in the 99 per cent or the one per cent?

Bill Gates drops out of college to found Microsoft. Is he in the one per cent or the 99 per cent?

Historically, this is the richest country in the history of the world because corporations succeed in creating both profits and jobs, and it’s sad that the news media doesn’t report accurately how the economy works.

(APPLAUSE)

BARTIROMO: Mr. Speaker — I’m sorry, but what is the media reporting inaccurately about the economy?

GINGRICH: What?

BARTIROMO: What is the media reporting inaccurately about the economy?

(LAUGHTER)

GINGRICH: I love humour disguised as a question. That’s terrific. I have yet to hear a single reporter ask a single Occupy Wall Street person a single rational question about the economy that would lead them to say, for example, “Who is going to pay for the park you are occupying if there are no businesses making a profit?”



